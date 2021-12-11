Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of U stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unity Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

