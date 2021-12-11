Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.79 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 85.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

