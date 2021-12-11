Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.79 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.20.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
