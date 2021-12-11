Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $611,164.12 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ITGR opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
