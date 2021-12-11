Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $611,164.12 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITGR opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.