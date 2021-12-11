Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

