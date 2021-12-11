Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.95. 1,276,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,149. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

