Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,588,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 399.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBS opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

