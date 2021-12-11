Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 57,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

