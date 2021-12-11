Invesco Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 30.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.09. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

