Invesco Ltd. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Luxfer worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.00 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

