Invesco Ltd. Has $934,000 Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 97.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

BNGO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

