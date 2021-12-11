Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $22.86 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist cut their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

