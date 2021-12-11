Invesco Ltd. Sells 33,747 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

