Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

