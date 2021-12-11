Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
IVR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,342. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.
In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 367,370 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
