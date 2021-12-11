Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,342. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 367,370 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

