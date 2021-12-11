Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

