Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $10,727,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,320.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 148,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

