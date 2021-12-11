Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.