Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

