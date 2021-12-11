Investors Buy High Volume of HCA Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,703 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

Shares of HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average of $237.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

