Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

IOCJY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IOCJY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $365.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

