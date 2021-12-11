iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 354 ($4.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.38. The company has a market cap of £175.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.56. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,780.40). Also, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,552.18).

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

