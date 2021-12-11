ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to post sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $31.44 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $108.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.30. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

