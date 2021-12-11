Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

