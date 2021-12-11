IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $19,157,102.80 in Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 3,598,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,765. IonQ Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.