IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Head-To-Head Review

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.41 $159.57 million $4.87 34.28 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.78 $217.34 million $4.05 22.34

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97% Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 4 3 0 2.25 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $202.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

