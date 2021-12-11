IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.43% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CPI opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. IQ Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

