IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.43% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000.

Shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

