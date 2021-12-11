Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.46% of Iridium Communications worth $182,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

