Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.86

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.86 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($5.04). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($5.04), with a volume of 3,463 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £700.60 million and a PE ratio of -41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 381.72.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.