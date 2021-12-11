iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. iRobot has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

