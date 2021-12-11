iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.