iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

