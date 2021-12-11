iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.96 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.40.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

