iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.