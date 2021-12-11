iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Stock Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000.

Shares of EPOL opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

