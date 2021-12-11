iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.24 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

