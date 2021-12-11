iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

