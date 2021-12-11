iSpecimen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

In related news, CFO Tracy Curley purchased 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

