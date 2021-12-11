Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

