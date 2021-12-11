Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
