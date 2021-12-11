J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,317,000.

XBI opened at $109.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

