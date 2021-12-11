J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $9.71 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

