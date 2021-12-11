J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

