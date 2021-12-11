J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC opened at $167.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $168.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.