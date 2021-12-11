J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110,109 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $167.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $168.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.