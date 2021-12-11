Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.