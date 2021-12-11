Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 454 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,718,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.22 and its 200 day moving average is $200.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

