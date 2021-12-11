Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

