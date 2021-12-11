Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $170.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

