Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

