Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

