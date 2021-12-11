Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

